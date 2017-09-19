News

Kentucky Tourism Entertains in Sine É

Kentucky Tourism Entertains in Sine É

A strong delegation from Kentucky Tourism entertained the trade at Sin É in Dublin, led by Commissioner Kristen Branscum who gave an interesting overview of Kentucky, which is perhaps most famous for its horses, bourbon and bluegrass music – some 95% of the world’s bourbon is made in Kentucky!

The team (above) comprised Zach Davies; Nicole Twigg; Lu Ann Pelle; Julie Kirkpatrick; Margaret Romine, International Marketing Co-ordinator; Kristen Branscum, Commissioner; and Mary Quinn Ramer.

JustSplit.com: Cian Scanlon, Cora Munds, and Carmel Corrigan with Ciara Mooney, Freedom Travel

JustSplit.com: Cian Scanlon, Cora Munds, and Carmel Corrigan with Ciara Mooney, Freedom Travel

Kentucky is a southeastern state bounded by the Ohio River in the north and the Appalachian Mountains in the east, with Frankfort the state capital – and is within one day’s drive or a two-hour flight from 75% of the US population. The largest city, Louisville, is home to the Kentucky Derby, the renowned horse race held at Churchill Downs on the first Saturday in May. The race is preceded by a two-week festival and celebrated in the Kentucky Derby Museum year-round.

American Holidays: Deirdre Whelan, Patrick Dunne, Amanda O’Brien, Edel Shanahan, Maggie Campbell

American Holidays: Deirdre Whelan, Patrick Dunne, Amanda O’Brien, Edel Shanahan, Maggie Campbell

The movie Kingsman: The Secret Service, which is about a secret spy organisation, ended in Kentucky and the director, Matthew Vaughn, felt that he hadn’t done Kentucky justice so for the second film, Kingsman: The Golden Circle (due to be released in Ireland tomorrow, Wednesday 20th September), he decided he could film it anywhere in the USA but decided it was ‘his love letter to Kentucky’.

Joe Walsh Tours: Jean Claffey, Deirdre Grant, Bronwyn Clinton

Joe Walsh Tours: Jean Claffey, Deirdre Grant, Bronwyn Clinton

Julie Kirkpatrick introduced the ‘top’ of Kentucky, mentioning that WOW air will be flying direct from Dublin via Reykjavik to Cincinnati from 9th May 2018, and how Newport was the centre of gambling in the USA before Las Vegas.

Mary Quinn Ramer then spoke about the 415 horse ranches and 12 local brewerys in Lexington.

Kentucky Tourism: Lu Ann Pelle, Julie Kirkpatrick, Nara Challier, and Nicole Twigg

Kentucky Tourism: Lu Ann Pelle, Julie Kirkpatrick, Nara Challier, and Nicole Twigg

Nicole Twigg highlighted Louisville, the home of the Kentucky Derby, which has been running for 143 years on the first Saturday in May, as well as the urban trail with its 36 bars and restaurants, the baseball factory and Muhammad Ali Centre.

Margaret Ramine introduced the western part of Kentucky and its bluegrass music, of which Bill Munroe was the father, the National Corvette Museum, and the Daniel Boon Forest – if your clients want an outdoor holiday this is the place for them to go to enjoy its lakes and caves.

Commissioner Kristen Branscum presented quiz winners Deirdre Grant, Joe Walsh Tours, and Cian Scanlon, JustSplit.com, with a bottle of Kentucky bourbon each

Commissioner Kristen Branscum presented quiz winners Deirdre Grant, Joe Walsh Tours, and Cian Scanlon, JustSplit.com, with a bottle of Kentucky bourbon each

The presentations were then followed by a comparison between Slane Whiskey, Woodford Reserve and Bourbon, and then a mini-quiz with two bottles of bourbon as prizes:

First question: Who was the father of Bluegrass? Bill Munroe

Winner: Deirdre Grant, Joe Walsh Tours

Second question: What is Kentucky’s motto? United We Stand, Divided We Fall.

Winner: Cian Scanlon, JustSplit.com

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

silversea 375 (2)

Silver Muse Docks in Cork and Impresses Munster Agents

Michael FloodSeptember 19, 2017
Read More
Ottawa

Ottawa is Canada’s Capital

Michael FloodSeptember 19, 2017
Read More
Ryanair Aircraft

Update from Commission for Aviation Regulation on Ryanair Cancellations

Michael FloodSeptember 19, 2017
Read More
Niamh Quinlan, HItching A Ride On Rossbeigh

Niamh is ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer August Winner

Neil SteedmanSeptember 19, 2017
Read More
Travel Deals

Great Value Travel Deals – 19th September 2017

Sarah SlatterySeptember 19, 2017
Read More
Ryanair Aircraft

CAR Advice for Passengers on Cancelled Ryanair Flights

Michael FloodSeptember 19, 2017
Read More
TIGS

TIGS Raises €280 for Meath Hospice

Ian BloomfieldSeptember 19, 2017
Read More
Air Canada aircraft showing new livery

Air Canada Expands Non-Stop Services from Ireland to Toronto and Montreal for Summer 2018

Neil SteedmanSeptember 14, 2017
Read More
Royal Caribbean IE Road Trip 5

Royal Caribbean International’s Team Ireland Make Nationwide Trip

Michael FloodSeptember 14, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland