Keogh’s Crisps seals First Class Deal with Emirates

Keogh’s Crisps of North Dublin has secured a major contract with Emirates, the largest international airline in the world, which will see an estimated one million bags being served onboard annually. The premium Irish brand will be available to First Class passengers and was selected by the Emirates Group following a blind tasting of 15 different brands, of which Keogh’s came out top. The Irish-made crisps will be served onboard Emirates flights around the world as part of the airline’s First Class Hot Sandwiches and Snacks service and as an accompaniment to drinks.

The announcement was made at Marketplace International, Bord Bia’s annual food buyer event in Dublin, where the two brands were first introduced in 2015.

Keogh’s Crisp flavours selected by the Emirates Group include Shamrock & Sour Cream, Cheese & Onion and Lightly Salted with seasonal variations such as Turkey and Stuffing being introduced onboard for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

According to Tom Keogh, Managing Director of Keogh’s Crisps, “Bord Bia’s Marketplace is an invaluable platform for Irish producers to gain access to overseas markets. We have designed an innovative new 25g pack in the popular lightly salted flavour for First Class passengers to accompany their drinks. Quality and consistency is what first class demands, so we are delighted that our crisps will be flying premium all over the world.”

Enda Corneille, country manager for Emirates in Ireland said, “Keogh’s joins other fantastic Irish products onboard selected flights including Gahan meats, Killowen Yogurts, Jameson Whiskey, Bailey’s and VOYA beauty products. Emirates is very particular about the origin and quality of the food served onboard and caters to the palates and preferences of its passengers. Having Keogh’s served to our First Class customers is testament to the quality and taste of the crisps being produced at the North Dublin farm.”

Emirates carries up to 1,500 tonnes of cargo from Dublin eastbound every week so that international audiences can enjoy a flavour of Ireland that now included Keogh’s Crisps, helping the Irish success story go global.

Emirates has continuously demonstrated its strong commitment to the Irish export market since it launched its inaugural flight between Dublin and Dubai in January 2012.

Increased production at Keogh’s

2017 saw Keogh’s secure 8pc of the overall Irish crisp market, while exports are now set to grow substantially with the announcement of the Emirates deal. The 400-acre farm will be increasing potato production to fuel growth to meet its current three-year expansion plan, which aims to increase productivity by 50pc.

The Emirates Difference

In First Class, Emirates customers get to enjoy a chauffeur-driven airport transfer service and fly in the privacy of their own private suite, where sliding doors allow them to unwind and relax in their own world. Emirates’ Cabin Crew will prepare gourmet meals and tasty snacks throughout the flight and if you fancy a complimentary cocktail or glass of Dom Perignon, you’ve got it. First Class customers will enjoy a restful flight in the world’s first moisturising sleepwear for the skies, which use Hydra Active Microcapsule Technology to keep the skin soft, while flying. The PJ’s are complemented by matching slippers and eye mask, together with a soft sheepskin-like blanket. A 50kg baggage allowance tops off the First Class experience.

Marketplace International

Marketplace International gives Irish producers a unique opportunity to propel their products onto a world stage with almost 550 buyers flying to Dublin from 50 countries. Bord Bia expects in the region of €40 million worth of new business to be generated as a direct result of this event.

Pictured are Tom Keogh of Keogh’s Crisps and Enda Corneille of Emirates

–