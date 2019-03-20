Kerala is God’s Own Country

Representatives from hotels and resorts, tour operators, health and wellbeing tourism from Kerala, India, held a special workshop in Dublin to introduce their product and properties to the Irish trade at the Merrion Hotel, Dublin. Kerala is now among the most sought–after destinations in the world.

Blessed with a rich bounty of natural attractions – serene beaches, enchanting backwaters, mist-clad hill stations, lush green forests and exotic wildlife – Kerala offers a multitude of experiences to tourists. The land is a haven for travellers seeking the healing touch of Ayurveda, the 5,000-year-old system of medicine.

Wildlife, culture,and gastronomy, along with an amazing array of hotel properties, offer the long-distance traveller a unique experience of this outstanding region of India.

New destinations in the region are opening and offer adventure, nature, glorious and unusual scenery, and activities, including walking, sailing, boating and art.

Responsible tourism is part of the offering and 25% of the 10,000 Irish visitors to India in 2018 travelled to Kerala, which is recognised as: “One of the 10 paradises of the world and should be one of the 10 unforgettable things to do before you die!”