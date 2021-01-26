Kerry Airport installs state-of-the art scanner

Kerry Airport has installed Ireland’s first Quick Personnel Security (QPS) scanner at Farranfore, Ireland, delivering state-of-the-art technology that enables a high throughput, enhanced security, and increased safety for airport customers and staff. The airport has chosen the latest model, the latest generation R&S QPS201 launched earlier in 2020, becoming the first Rohde & Schwarz security scanner installation in Ireland.

The R&S QPS201 security scanner by Rohde & Schwarz features enhanced second-generation algorithms that increase sensitivity to further boost threat detection while minimizing false alarms and reducing processing time. In addition to strengthening security, these performance gains reduce post-alarm manual checks and so help avoid physical contact to ensure social distancing.

Moreover, a more efficient scanning time with R&S QPS201 balances the effects of incoming new X-ray inspection systems, which scan items inside baggage that previously had to be removed, such as laptops. The security scanner restores parity to baggage- and personnel-scanning times, helping security staff manage throughput at checkpoints and avoid excessive queueing.

“The Rohde & Schwarz QPS scanners are highly regarded by the air travel industry worldwide and the latest technology takes performance to an even higher level,” said Gary Walker of Rohde & Schwarz. “I am confident that Kerry Airport and its customers will appreciate the enhancements to service, security, and safety, and that others in Ireland will follow their lead.”

Tom O’Driscoll, Chief Security Officer of Kerry Airport, commented: “Now is the right time for this investment in the future of Kerry Airport, to meet the heightened expectations for safety and security within our industry. Having recently installed explosives detection systems for cabin baggage (EDS CB), we are proud to now also adopt this state-of-the-art technology in Ireland, which will set new standards for service and wellbeing.”

R&S QPS201 was installed and setup at Kerry Airport with minimal disruption to daily activities. The system is designed to be easy to use, with intuitive graphical displays that require minimal training and let operators quickly achieve full proficiency.

Leveraging Rohde & Schwarz expertise in millimeter-wave technology, and utilizing machine-trained software algorithms, R&S QPS201 detects all types of potentially dangerous objects whether metal, ceramic, plastic, or liquid. The harmless low-energy millimeter-waves enable personal privacy to be maintained while capturing high-resolution data that enhances threat detection. The system allows an easy, hands-down posture for scanning, which is comfortable while at the same time ensuring effective screening for safety and security.

