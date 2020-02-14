Kevin Cullinane Elected Chairman of ACI European Communications Forum

Kevin Cullinane, Head of Communications, Cork Airport, has been elected Chairman of the Airport Council International’s Europe Digital Communications Forum at its Spring Conference in Athens. The forum represents airports from over 45 European countries. Deputy Chair is Szilvia Nagy, Head of Digital Services, Budapest Airport.

Established in 2013, the Digital Communications Forum was created by ACI Europe to facilitate exchange on the rapidly-evolving discipline of digital communications, encompassing PR (including crisis communications), multimedia formats (such as live video, animation, podcasts and more), interactive communications tools (online, in-terminal and mobile), and conversation management tools such as social networks and messaging apps.

As Head of Communications at Cork Airport, Kevin has been to the forefront of driving Cork Airport’s digital marketing and social media prowess. Cork Airport’s award-winning digital marketing has won multiple national and international awards in recent years. He has also won a coveted European Public Affairs Award for the airport’s successful lobbying campaign on both sides of the Atlantic to secure Cork’s first direct transatlantic service with Norwegian, and he has won multiple national advertising and digital marketing awards over his career with daa and Heineken Ireland.

Kevin has been a member of Cork Chamber’s Transport and Infrastructure and Public Affairs Committees, served as a Director of Visit Cork, the regional business and consumer tourism body, as well as on the Regional Executive Committee of IBEC – the Irish Employers Federation in recent years.

He is no stranger to international leadership roles having served as World President of Junior Chamber International in 2005, the worldwide network of young business leaders and entrepreneurs where he travelled to 65 counties prior to taking up his appointment at Cork Airport in 2006.