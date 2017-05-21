News

Kevin Toland to Leave daa Later This Year

The Dublin Airport Authority has announced that its Chief Executive, Kevin Toland, is to step down later this year to become Chief Executive of the publicly quoted food group Aryzta AG. Kevin, who became daa Chief Executive in January 2013, will join Aryzta following a six-month notice period, or earlier if agreed.

Pádraig Ó Ríordáin, daa Chairman, said: “It has been a privilege to work with Kevin over the past four and a half years. He has worked tirelessly and with great vision to redevelop strategically the management structure and business approach of the Group, with compelling results.

“Under Kevin’s leadership, Dublin Airport was the fastest-growing major airport in Europe last year, Cork Airport is back to robust growth and our international businesses have expanded strongly. Kevin has contributed so much. We wish him every success in his new role and look forward to continuing to work closely with him over the remainder of his term.

“The daa Board will now begin the process of identifying a new chief executive.”

Kevin Toland said: “It has been an absolute honour to lead daa, and I will remain fully focused on the business in the months ahead. I have greatly enjoyed working with staff and management. I have learned so much from my time with daa and am so proud of the fantastic job that our staff do for our customers and passengers across the globe on a daily basis.”

