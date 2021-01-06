Kilkenny Tourism Appoints New Chairperson

Kilkenny Tourism is delighted to announce the appointment of Ciarán Conroy as its new Chairperson.

Commenting on his appointment, Ciarán said “I am thrilled to be taking up this new role at Kilkenny Tourism. While this is a challenging time for the tourism and hospitality sector there are many exciting opportunities ahead to build on Kilkenny’s excellent reputation. I am looking forward to working with our members and partners to develop the great work that the organisation has already done in positioning Kilkenny as a leading destination to visit.’’

Conroy brings plenty of experience to the role, with over 25 years’ commercial business experience and a proven track record in strategy, marketing and business development. Since 2016, Ciarán has held the position as CEO of Kilkenny Civic Trust, which operates Butler House an Ireland’s blue book boutique hotel in the centre of Kilkenny and the Medieval Mile Museum, the well-known visitor attraction in Kilkenny. In addition, Ciarán is a Board member of the ‘Cuisle Centre’ one of Ireland’s leading cancer support centres. Previously, he held senior roles in Waterford Crystal, Horse Racing Ireland and Bord na Móna.

His impressive resumé also includes a degree in fitness and conditioning, and he’s a former graduate and Fellow of the Marketing Institute of Ireland, where he holds a Masters in Business Administration (MBA).

He added “I plan to oversee the regrowth and sustainability of tourism in the county for 2021 and beyond and look forward to Kilkenny welcoming back visitors with a new and exciting tourism offering when it is safe to travel again.”