Kilkenny Tourism Puts Spring in its Step

Kilkenny Tourism has launched an ‘Outdoor Tourism’ campaign encouraging visitors to explore the county from Spring.

After a year of unprecedented turbulence, Kilkenny Tourism is preparing to welcome visitors with a range of outdoor, wellness and activity-based holidays and breaks. These include self-guided and guided walking tours of Kilkenny City; cycling and walking trails in the wider county; adventure breaks in Castlecomer Discovery Park and Nore Valley Park; and even water-based activities in the county’s lakes and rivers.

The campaign also looks to emphasise the county’s socially distant accommodation options, most notably glamping.

Commenting on the planned re-opening of tourism in the county, Chairperson of Kilkenny Tourism, Ciaran Conroy said, “It has been an unprecedented year for the hospitality sector and at every corner our hotels, attractions and restaurants were met with challenges and closures. The pandemic has brought about a change to visitors’ expectations and motivations for travelling and this year, Kilkenny is preparing to meet those changes in attitudes by offering a full ‘outdoor-focussed’ experience to all our visitors in 2021.

He added, “As visitors seek uncrowded, safe and unspoiled locations, Kilkenny Tourism has ‘re-set’ and revaluated our tourism experience for the year ahead. Kilkenny offers such a variety of outdoor attractions that will reassure visitors they can be guaranteed an incredible holiday in the knowledge their safety is paramount and all their expectations are not only met, but exceeded!”

For all information, check out Kilkenny Tourism’s website.