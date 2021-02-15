Kilkenny Tourism Reports Summer Booking Surge

Kilkenny Tourism is seeing an increase in the number of bookings for staycations from this July onwards. As Irish people prepare and plan for their Summer staycations, hotels across the county are witnessing a surge in demand for rooms in recent weeks and looking for longer stays for when we can travel.

Commenting on the recent increase in demand for staycations in Kilkenny, Chairperson of Kilkenny Tourism, Ciaran Conroy said: “Kilkenny is the ideal location for a family get-away, nowhere else in Ireland can offer such a unique variety of activities for all the family to enjoy. Not only that, the county offers a huge selection of self-catering, outdoor accommodation and family hotels that offer excellent value for money and promise to deliver on something special for all the family this Summer!”

Kilkenny Tourism top 5 outdoor family attractions for 2021 are:

For families who love an adrenalin filled day, then Castlecomer Discovery Park is the ideal place. The 80-acre activity park features a wide range of exhilarating activities for all ages, from the fun and challenging tree-top walk high amongst the sycamore trees to archery and zip lines. For the younger children, there’s a playground, an elf and fairy village, a giant bouncing net and a Junior Woodland Adventure Course where children navigate a series of low-risk challenges, balancing and steering their way through the obstacles.

Meet some of the world’s rarest and most unusual animals at Ireland’s only reptile zoo! Situated in Kilkenny City, the National Reptile Zoo is dedicated to the conservation of these amazing creatures and their habitats. Open 10am to 6pm, seven days a week, year round, the zoo has over 50 exhibits, Animal Encounter Zone, Nocturnal Realm, Media Room, Education Rooms, Coffee Shop, Souvenir Shop and Play Area, we can keep the entire family entertained and educated all at once! When it comes to looking for things to do, the Reptile Zoo is the obvious answer!

At Nore Valley Park, you will find everything from pet farms, archery, mini golf, go karts and tractor rides across the lush greenlands of the farm! There is a packed timetable of events which includes interactions with animals like lambs, baby kids, chickens, ostriches and rabbits, some of which children get the opportunity to bottle feed!!

Set against the beautiful backdrop of this scenic valley, with acres of parkland and woodlands to explore, Nore Valley Park provides hours of amusement for the family. Walk the 3km nature trail or test your skills on their giant chess board! If the sun is shining don’t forget to pack a picnic or if the Irish weather fails you, there is an on-site cafe offering tea and coffee and home baked treats!

Explore the Kilkenny countryside with a visit to Woodstock Gardens and Arboretum, overlooking the River Nore Valley and the picturesque village of Inistioge. Features include a walled garden, rose garden, rockery garden, a recreated Turner Conservatory, a collection of rare and exotic trees in the arboretum and much more including many tranquil woodland walks. A relaxing and beautiful environment in which to pack a picnic and spend a day with the family!

Spend a morning or afternoon cycling with Kilkenny City Cycling Tours and visiting all of the main tourist attractions as well as some hidden gems. If you’re just visiting Kilkenny for a short time, this cycling tour of medieval Kilkenny is the best way to discover all of the historical attractions in a fun, casual, yet educational way. They use river bank cycle paths along the River Nore and backstreets so there’s no need to worry about traffic. This tour covers about 10km in total. They also offer a ‘Sunset’ Cycling Tour that takes place every evening during the Summer!