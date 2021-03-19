Killester Travel Kicks off Scrum for Rugby World Cup Packages

Killester Travel, the official agent for Rugby World Cup 2023, has announced details of its one- and multi-match packages for Ireland and all the other nation’s games.

Packages include two- and three-night offers for all of Ireland’s group games that include flights, hotel and match tickets; there’s also a selection of multi-match campervan packages and multi-day themed packages that combine Ireland matches with some wine tours that include tastings at some of the best known wineries in St Emilion, Medoc and the Loire Valley.

Killester Travel’s MD Paddy Baird told ITTN a few days ago that even though the World Cup is still more than two years away, he’s had unprecedented levels of interest in securing packages – proof, if any was needed, of how desperate so many of us are to have something to look forward to – even in 2023!

Each booking deposit comes with the following conditions:

Guarantee your Match Ticket Inclusive package.