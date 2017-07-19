Kimpton Hotels really appreciate Irish travel agents

Kristy Rooney from Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants hosted their best agents to their annual dinner event in Dublin’s best restaurant ,Chapter One.This event has become one of the most enjoyable events in the industry.

The Kimpton Hotel group now have 67 hotels and have recently opened their first European property in Amsterdam,they also have a new property in the Cayman Islands.

Kimpton say that all of their properties has it’s own unique personality with each hotel designed to feel as comfortable as your own home.

There were lots of hotel stay prizes with the star prize of the night going to Terry Sheehan from American Holidays, he won two tickets with Aer Lingus on their new service from Dublin to Miami together with accommodation at the Surfcomber Hotel on Collins Ave. in Miami.He received his vouchers from Jenny Rafter ,Aer Lingus and Marie Jacq Lopez,Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Centrally located in the heart of the Art Deco District the Surfcomber is a short walk to an array of cultural ,historic ,artistic and restaurant choices.

Terry told ITTN he was really delighted to win this fantastic prize,in fact he reckons that it is more than 21 years since he won anything at a trade event.