Kimpton Hotels really appreciate Irish travel agents

Kimpton Hotels really appreciate Irish travel agents

Kristy Rooney from Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants hosted their best agents to their annual  dinner event  in Dublin’s best restaurant ,Chapter One.This event  has become one of the most enjoyable events in the industry.

Des Abbot,Des Abbot Travel with Tanya and Philip Airey,Sunway at the Kimpton dinner.

Des Abbot,Des Abbot Travel with Tanya and Philip Airey,Sunway at the Kimpton dinner.

The Kimpton Hotel group now have 67 hotels and have recently opened their first European property in Amsterdam,they also have a new property in the Cayman Islands.

Dave O'Grady,Cruise.ie;Dave Hayeems,Trailfinders and Bepi Gaidoni,BCD.

Dave O’Grady,Cruise.ie;Dave Hayeems,Trailfinders and Bepi Gaidoni,BCD.

Kimpton say that all of their properties has it’s own unique personality with each hotel designed to feel as comfortable as your own home.

Mairead Keegan,Click & Go;Jenny Rafter,Aer Lingus; with Bev Fly and Coleen Butler from bookabed.

Mairead Keegan,Click & Go;Jenny Rafter,Aer Lingus; with Bev Fly and Coleen Butler from bookabed.

There were lots of hotel stay prizes with the star prize of the night going to Terry Sheehan from American Holidays, he won two tickets with Aer Lingus on their new service from Dublin to Miami together with accommodation at the Surfcomber Hotel on Collins Ave. in Miami.He received his vouchers from Jenny Rafter ,Aer Lingus and Marie Jacq  Lopez,Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Barry Hannon,Sunway meets Roisin Carberry ,American Sky.

Barry Hannon,Sunway meets Roisin Carberry ,American Sky.

Centrally located in the heart  of the Art Deco District the Surfcomber is a short walk to an array of cultural ,historic ,artistic  and restaurant choices.

Terry told ITTN he was really delighted to win this fantastic prize,in fact he reckons that it is more than 21 years since he won anything at a trade event.

Rachel xxxx from

Rachel Tracey  from Go Hop.ie at the Kimpton dinner.

Journalist Michelle Jackson meets Christina McAree,Kimpton Hotels.

Journalist Michelle Jackson meets Christina McAree,Kimpton Hotels.

 

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

