KLM Adds Flights from Amsterdam to Austin

KLM is expanding its network to Austin, Texas. From May 2020, KLM will operate a non-stop three times a week service to the US city from Amsterdam using an A330-300. Each flight will have a capacity of 292 seats.

Austin is the 19th North Atlantic destination to be served by KLM. The new KLM flights expand the Air France-KLM transatlantic network and augment the joint-venture portfolio with Delta Air Lines. To make these flights possible, changes will be made to the long-haul KLM network to free up slots at Schiphol.

Pieter Elbers, President and Chief Executive, KLM, said: “We have built up a robust transatlantic network thanks to our joint ventures with Air France and Delta Air Lines. We will continue to optimise this network. As part of this we launched services to Boston and Las Vegas in the summer and are now adding Austin to our North American destinations.”

KLM will operate flights between Schiphol and Austin from 4 May 2020 on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. These A330-300 flights offer 30 World Business Class seats, 40 Economy Comfort seats and 222 Economy Class seats.

The flight schedule is as follows:

KL0667 departs Schiphol at 12.40 and arrives at 16.10 in Austin (Austin-Bergstrom International Airport).

KL0668 departs Austin at 18.00 and arrives at Schiphol the next day at 10.25.

Austin

Austin is the state capital of Texas. The city was founded in 1835 under the name Waterloo and lies on the Colorado River. Austin is famous for being the ‘Live Music Capital of the World’ and is also regarded as a centre for modern technologies because of the large number of tech companies based there. It has a lively city centre with numerous music venues, a thriving art scene, Formula 1, and it hosts the major festival South by Southwest. It is also home to several universities, including the main campus of the University of Texas.