KLM Adds New World Business Class Cabin to A330-300s

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ first Airbus 330-300 to be fitted with the airline’s new World Business Class cabin interior, registration number PH-AKA, made its first flight over the weekend. The cabin refit of KLM’s 12 other A330s will be completed by the end of 2018. In addition to the new design, there will be full-flat seats and a new inflight entertainment system for all World Business Class passengers.

The refurbishment of the Business Class cabins in the remaining four A330-300s has already commenced, with the last expected to be completed in July 2018. KLM’s eight A330-200s will follow and their refits are expected to be completed in October 2018.

The World Business Class interiors of all the B747s, B777-200s and B777-300s have already undergone this transformation and KLM’s Boeing 787 Dreamliners already have the new-style World Business Class cabins.

New World Business Class

Dutch designer Hella Jongerius designed the new seats and cabin interior. KLM’s new World Business Class contains: