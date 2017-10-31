KLM Bids Farewell to the Fokker 70

KLM Cityhopper used the occasion of the last scheduled flight, KL1070, on 28th October from London Heathrow to Amsterdam Schiphol by a Fokker 70 aircraft to host a festive event to bid farewell to this legendary aircraft, which was decorated in the special Fokker tribute livery and flown by an English Captain.

The close association between KLM and Fokker dates back to 1920. KLM deployed its first two Fokker II aircraft on 30 September 1920. These were KLM’s first passenger planes. Their first destination was London. So the final flight from London completed a full circle, landing at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol at 20.30, featuring the special farewell livery: a classic portrait of Anthony Fokker.

The flight got a warm welcome at Schiphol, which included a very wet shower of affection from the fire brigade and a victory lap around the platform.

On the morning of Sunday 29th October, a special KLM-Fokker monument was unveiled at Schiphol-Oost. In the presence of guests and journalists, the monument was unveiled by KLM President and Chief Executive Pieter Elbers, former KLM Cityhopper Director Boet Kreiken and Fokker Vice President Frans van der Pol.

Pieter Elbers said: “Today marks the end of an era. After 97 years, the partnership between KLM and Fokker is coming to an end. We have pioneered together and written history in international aviation. With the unveiling of the KLM-Fokker monument, we honour everyone who contributed to this partnership. KLM Cityhopper will fly into the future with a fleet consisting entirely of Embraer E-175+ and E-190 aircraft, offering seats to more passengers, as well as greater comfort, higher speeds and improved economy.”

The plaque on the monument reads: “This monument was erected in honour of all the hard-working employees of KLM, Fokker and KLM Cityhopper, who worked with these superb Dutch aircraft from 1920 to 2017, flying them across the globe and making aviation history.”