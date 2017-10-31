News

KLM Bids Farewell to the Fokker 70

KLM Bids Farewell to the Fokker 70

KLM Cityhopper used the occasion of the last scheduled flight, KL1070, on 28th October from London Heathrow to Amsterdam Schiphol by a Fokker 70 aircraft to host a festive event to bid farewell to this legendary aircraft, which was decorated in the special Fokker tribute livery and flown by an English Captain.

Boet Krieiken,Executive Vice-Presidnt,KLM.

Boet Kreiken, Executive Vice-President, KLM

The close association between KLM and Fokker dates back to 1920. KLM deployed its first two Fokker II aircraft on 30 September 1920. These were KLM’s first passenger planes. Their first destination was London. So the final flight from London completed a full circle, landing at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol at 20.30, featuring the special farewell livery: a classic portrait of Anthony Fokker.

The crew of the final KLM Cityhopper flight from London.

Crew of the final KLM Cityhopper flight from London

The flight got a warm welcome at Schiphol, which included a very wet shower of affection from the fire brigade and a victory lap around the platform.

The unveiling ceremony for the Fokker memorial.

Unveiling ceremony for the Fokker memorial

On the morning of Sunday 29th October, a special KLM-Fokker monument was unveiled at Schiphol-Oost. In the presence of guests and journalists, the monument was unveiled by KLM President and Chief Executive Pieter Elbers, former KLM Cityhopper Director Boet Kreiken and Fokker Vice President Frans van der Pol.

Pieter Elbers  said: “Today marks the end of an era. After 97 years, the partnership between KLM and Fokker is coming to an end. We have pioneered together and written history in international aviation. With the unveiling of the KLM-Fokker monument, we honour everyone who contributed to this partnership. KLM Cityhopper will fly into the future with a fleet consisting entirely of Embraer E-175+ and E-190 aircraft, offering seats to more passengers, as well as greater comfort, higher speeds and improved economy.”
The iconic Fokker 70.

The iconic Fokker 70

The plaque on the monument reads: “This monument was erected in honour of all the hard-working employees of KLM, Fokker and KLM Cityhopper, who worked with these superb Dutch aircraft from 1920 to 2017, flying them across the globe and making aviation history.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Taktsang Monastery

Wonders of Bhutan: Paro and the Punakha Valley

Neil SteedmanOctober 31, 2017
Read More
IMG_1691

Scary Moments at Sunway/Gran Canaria Event

Ian BloomfieldOctober 31, 2017
Read More
Travel Trade Deals

Great Value Travel Deals – 31st October 2017

Sarah SlatteryOctober 31, 2017
Read More
IMG_3620

Lufthansa Group Has Best Ever Nine Months

Michael FloodOctober 31, 2017
Read More
hertz-car-at-clayton-hotel

Travelport to Offer Hertz Full Inventory and Rates with Renewed Distribution Agreement

Neil SteedmanOctober 31, 2017
Read More
Quiksilver - Emirates

Children Get Bored 49 Minutes 47 Seconds Into a Flight

Michael FloodOctober 31, 2017
Read More
Comeraghs, Waterford

Discover the Munster Vales

Michael FloodOctober 31, 2017
Read More
IMG_1685

Emer Thomas Wins Trip of a Lifetime to Abu Dhabi

Ian BloomfieldOctober 26, 2017
Read More
Finnair Airbus A330

Go to Goa for Less in Finnair Business Class This Winter

Neil SteedmanOctober 26, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland