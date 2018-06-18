News

KLM Brings Agents to View Amsterdam Schiphol Hub

A group of Irish agents enjoyed KLM’s Embraer 190 to Amsterdam, with complimentary in-flight service, followed by a tour of Schiphol Airport by Shelley Dekker of KLM. Shelley highlighted how quick and easy it is to transit in Schiphol. She also pointed out some of the amenities offered to passengers transiting in Schiphol – great shops, from the House of Tulips to Jewellery & Watches by Gassan, great eateries and bars, and, should you wish, there is even a Deliveroo Service by which you can place an order and have it delivered to your boarding gate.

For the young and young at heart there is the Schiphol branch of NEMO – filled with interactive games and activities – a great way for children to burn off excess energy before their next flight. The agents also visited the mini Rijksmuseum, the library and the ‘baby’ lounge – a complimentary quiet lounge for parents and babies, which includes access to a microwave… Schiphol really has it covered!

Agents were also invited to the Maintenance Hanger and enjoyed a tour of a KLM Boeing 777 and an Airbus A330-200, including a visit to the rarely seen crew sleeping quarters.

