KLM Connects People Through Live Hologram Bar

What if travellers waiting to board an aircraft could exchange tips face-to-face with others heading in the opposite direction? KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has built a bar where these travellers can meet to exchange local tips and is now launching its ‘Take-Off Tips’ campaign.

Using a live connection, customers could chat with a hologram of their counterparts, looking each other straight in the eye. There is no better way to get the best local travel tips. But even more interesting, there is no better way to share real cultural insights. With the help of the Take-Off Tips bar, customers can talk to each other at airports in Amsterdam, Oslo, and Rio de Janeiro – strangers who would otherwise never have met.

“In our industry it is such a joy to be able to bring people together time and time again, we rejoice this in our latest campaign themes and ‘Take-Off Tips’ is no exception,” said Natascha van Roode, Head of KLM Marketing Communication. “We continuously strive to find means to enable contact between customers including new technologies to create memorable experiences.”

Live Hologram and Video

The hologram bar connects people in real time by projecting them into the airport on the other side of the world. To reach a wider audience with KLM’s Take-Off Tips bar, KLM filmed the conversations of travellers heading in opposite directions and created a short film of the warmest moments.

This film is now online at: https://news.klm.com/klm-connects-people-through-live-hologram-bar/