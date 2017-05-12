KLM Increases Flights from Dublin to Amsterdam

KLM has announced that it is to increase frequency on its Dublin to Amsterdam route. This additional frequency means that KLM will fly five times daily between the two cities on Monday, Wednesday and Friday initially from 10th July to 1st September 1, and five times daily thereafter until 28th October.
Vincent Harrison, Dublin Airport Managing Director, said: “I am delighted to see KLM increasing frequency on two separate occasions on its Amsterdam route since it entered the Irish market last November. This further increase in frequency is testament to the popularity of this route for both business and leisure passengers and we wish KLM continued success with its Dublin-Amsterdam service.”
Warner Rootliep, General Manager UK & Ireland, Air France-KLM, said: “Demand for convenient schedules and seamless connections to our long-haul network is important to our Irish customers, so we are pleased that we can add yet another frequency to this route only months after increasing flights from two to four a day in March.”
KLM first launched the route in November last year with two flights per day. This was increased to four flights per day in March.
The additional frequency will be serviced by an Avroliner AR8 aircraft with a convenient schedule, offering Irish passengers seamless connections via its award-winning hub, Amsterdam Schiphol, to a network of over 150 worldwide destinations including Johannesburg, Havana and Hong Kong.
YouTube
RSS