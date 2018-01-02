News

KLM Introduces Films with Audio Description for Blind and Visually Impaired Passengers

As from 2nd January 2018, KLM will offer films with audio description via its inflight entertainment system aboard intercontinental flights on all B777 and B787 aircraft.

This will ensure that blind and visually impaired passengers can also enjoy films during their flight. This reflects KLM’s ambition to offer passengers memorable experiences when travelling.

The first films with audio description are Home Again, Kingsman, The Golden Circle and Lego Ninjago Movie. More films will be added in the coming months.

Audio description is a means of making films and television programmes accessible to blind and visually impaired people. A narrator describes all the visual elements during breaks in dialogue. The narrator describes the characters, facial expressions, their location and plot developments.

