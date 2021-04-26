KLM Introduces Wi-Fi on European Flights

KLM passengers will be able to scroll the web, stream movies and read the latest edition of TNT on its European flights as the airline has begun installing Wi-Fi on a number of its Boeing 737s. It has teamed up with telecom company Viasat to install Wi-Fi capability on 18 737s, with full service available by the end of 2022.

Boet Kreiken, EVP Customer Experience “KLM continues to invest in the on-board product, so that we can continue to meet our customers’ expectations and emerge from this crisis stronger than ever. On-board Wi-Fi is an important service that customers want to enjoy for the entire duration of their journey. KLM’s internet service is already being used extensively on our intercontinental flights. Through this partnership with Viasat, we are ensuring that our customers can be online on European flights as well.”

Free messaging

Internet connections are made possible by connecting passenger devices directly to Viasat’s European satellite. During the flight, KLM offers a choice of three internet packages: Messaging, Surf and Stream.

Messaging allows passengers to send and receive messages via WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, WeChat, etc., free of charge. Those who want to use more data can pay a fee and select either Surf or Stream. Customers can choose the package that best suits their needs. Those who want to watch movies should choose Stream, while Surf offers enough data for those who just want to shop online or read news articles.

Passengers can purchase the Internet packages via the KLM Portal during their flight.