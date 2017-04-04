KLM Now Flies Four Flights Daily to Amsterdam from Dublin

KLM is now flying four times per day from Dublin to Amsterdam, with connections to more than 150 destinations on the carrier’s route network. Over 70% of Irish passengers are in transit through Schiphol Airport.

The flights are operated using an Embraer 190 jet aircraft with 100 seats in a two-class configuration of Business and Economy with a 2 x 2 layout throughout.

The carrier also operates flights from Belfast to Amsterdam, while Cork to Amsterdam is currently on its wish list.

Schipol the airport for Amsterdam has to be one the easiest and hassle free for Irish passengers who transit through here,in fact the minimum transfer time is 50 minutes.

All flights are in the same building and a hub and spoke system is in operation, which helps to no confusion for transit passengers.