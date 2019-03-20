KLM Royal Dutch Airlines to Cease Tax-Free Sales on Flights

With effect from July 2019, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will no longer offer tax-free articles for sale on its European flights. In January 2020 it will also cease sales on intercontinental flights. As a result of new developments such as the rise of e-commerce, sales onboard no longer meet customer needs, according to the airline. Instead, KLM is exploring alternative forms of travel retail.

“Because the current sales process no longer meets today’s customer requirements, we have decided, after extensive deliberation, to bring this to an end,” said Miriam Kartman, Executive Vice President, KLM Inflight Services. “As a result, passengers on our European flights will no longer be able to buy tax-free articles onboard from July 2019 and from January 2020 on our intercontinental flights.”