KLM’s First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

KLM’s new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, Oranjebloesem (Orange Blossom) registration PH-BKA, has joined the carrier’s long-haul fleet.

KLM is the first European airline to operate this more sustainable and economical aircraft. The Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner has the same efficient engines as the 787-9. The combination of these engines with the use of lighter materials in the B787-10 means it produces lower carbon emissions and less noise.

The B787-10’s design is highly sophisticated, with large windows and a spacious interior providing much more room and comfort.

This first KLM B787-10 Dreamliner will be deployed on KLM services from Amsterdam Schiphol to Kilimanjaro and Dar es Salaam. KLM plans to have 15 Boeing 787-10s in its fleet by 2022.

