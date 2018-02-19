News

Incredible India Seminar Comes to Dublin

Incredible India Seminar Comes to Dublin

Incredible India is indeed a truly incredible destination waiting to be discovered by Irish travellers. To promote this objective, India Tourism hosted a successful ‘Know India Seminar’ in Ananda Restaurant in Dundrum, Dublin, with the Indian Ambassador to Ireland, HE Vijay Thakur Singh in attendance.

At the India event were

At the India event were Raya Santadati  and Laura Hays, Shandon Travel, and Edina Torok, GTI Travel

India is comprised of 29 states divided into five regions and has a rich cultural heritage. It is home to 36 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and has become one of the world’s most popular adventure holiday destinations.

Tom Kiernan,AskSusan,N.Vaishnavi,India Tourism and Nivin James,Eutasia Travel were in Andana.

Tom Kiernan, AskSusan; N. Vaishnavi, India Tourism; and Nivin James, Eurasia Travel

HE Vijay Thakar Singh, the Indian Ambassador to Ireland, said: “Many Irish people express a wish to visit India but the challenge is to change a wish into an act.”

Some of the attendees at the Incredibile India seminar.

Attendees at the Incredible India seminar

Visitor numbers from Ireland continue to show growth, with 28,978 in 2014, in 2015 there were 32,973, and 36,440 in 2016.

Ciara Lynch,WTC meets Nivil Abraham from Confident Travel.

Ciara Lynch, WTC, meets Nivil Abraham, Confident Travel

A most informative presentation to the Irish trade was given by Ms N. Vaishnavi, followed by lunch in what is probably the best Indian restaurant in Ireland.

HE

HE Vijay Thakar Singh, Indian Ambassador to Ireland

Each member of the trade who participated in the event was presented with a certificate by the Indian Ambassador to Ireland.

He the Indian Ambassador presents a certificate to Stephen Sands from Riveria Travel.

HE Vijay Thakar Singh, Indian Ambassador to Ireland, presents a certificate to Stephen Sands, Riveria Travel

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

ITAA Cormac Meehan

Irish Travel Trade Experiencing Increase in Fraud Activity

Michael FloodFebruary 19, 2018
Read More
FREE PIC - NO REPRO FEE Cork Airport has named the Shine Centre for Autism as its Charity of the Year for 2018. Pictured at the announcement at Cork Airport were brothers Harry (6) and Ryan (9) O’Connell from Carrigaline, along with Laura Crowley, Manager of Educational Support Services, Shine and Eamon O'Donovan, The Loop Retail Operations Manager, Cork Airport Also included are Kathryn O'Dwyer (left) and Kathleen Walshe, Cork Airport Communications Dept (right). Along with fundraising events throughout the year, Cork Airport has Shine donation boxes located throughout the terminal and The Loop Shop. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Shine Centre for Autism is Cork Airport Charity of the Year 2018

Michael FloodFebruary 16, 2018
Read More
IMG_4599

Insight Vacations/Luxury Gold Highlight Authentic Dining Experiences

Ian BloomfieldFebruary 15, 2018
Read More
Sunway Happy Valentine’s Day

Happy Valentine’s Day from Sunway

Michael FloodFebruary 15, 2018
Read More
Aer Lingus Seattle

Aer Lingus Spring Flash Sale On Until Tomorrow

Michael FloodFebruary 15, 2018
Read More
Bled Slovenia

Fall in Love with Slovenia with TUI

Michael FloodFebruary 15, 2018
Read More
Commission for Aviation Regulation

CAR Issues New Travel Agent Licence, Adds Trading Name for Another

Neil SteedmanFebruary 15, 2018
Read More
Aer Lingus Regional

Stobart Air Invests €13.8m as Dublin to Kerry and Donegal Contracts Renewed

Neil SteedmanFebruary 15, 2018
Read More
WTM Portfolio

WTM Portfolio Opens Registration for Events in  Latin America, Africa and Middle East

Neil SteedmanFebruary 15, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland