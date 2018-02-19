Incredible India Seminar Comes to Dublin

Incredible India is indeed a truly incredible destination waiting to be discovered by Irish travellers. To promote this objective, India Tourism hosted a successful ‘Know India Seminar’ in Ananda Restaurant in Dundrum, Dublin, with the Indian Ambassador to Ireland, HE Vijay Thakur Singh in attendance.

India is comprised of 29 states divided into five regions and has a rich cultural heritage. It is home to 36 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and has become one of the world’s most popular adventure holiday destinations.

HE Vijay Thakar Singh, the Indian Ambassador to Ireland, said: “Many Irish people express a wish to visit India but the challenge is to change a wish into an act.”

Visitor numbers from Ireland continue to show growth, with 28,978 in 2014, in 2015 there were 32,973, and 36,440 in 2016.

A most informative presentation to the Irish trade was given by Ms N. Vaishnavi, followed by lunch in what is probably the best Indian restaurant in Ireland.

Each member of the trade who participated in the event was presented with a certificate by the Indian Ambassador to Ireland.