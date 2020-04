KPMG Appointed as Interim Examiner to CityJet

RTE has reported that CityJet has applied to the High Court to appoint an interim examiner to the company. The airline applied to the Court for protection from creditors due to financial problems that were exacerbated after its fleet was grounded by the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The court appointed Kieran Wallace of KPMG as the interim examiner to CityJet.