L.A. Tourism Launches L.A. Insider Specialist Training Programme for Irish and UK Agents

Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board (L.A. Tourism) has launched ‘L.A. Insider,’ a new online training tool for travel trade professionals. The mobile and tablet-friendly programme is the first of its kind for L.A. Tourism. It was designed to help US and Canadian travel trade better sell the city and stay up-to-date with its latest offerings, and modules for the UK and Ireland have now been launched.

Demand for a bespoke online portal of information and selling tools for the travel trade is strong and growing, as global demand to visit Los Angeles continues its rapid upward trajectory. A record 48.3 million tourists visited L.A. in 2017, a figure that is expected to reach 50 million by 2020.

“We are proud to launch such an advanced training programme, one that will help our clients discover L.A. like an insider and sell L.A. like an expert,” said Francine Sheridan, Europe and Middle East Regional Director, L.A. Tourism. “Los Angeles’ welcoming spirit, celebration of diversity and perfect weather are bringing visitors in greater numbers. New restaurants, attractions and hotels are opening up quickly to meet demand and it can be difficult to stay on top of all the new developments – L.A. Insider aims to provide the travel trade with a one-stop-shop platform for everything they need.”

L.A. Insider, developed by TravPRO, which also launched Visit California’s STAR programme, will provide easy access to L.A. Tourism’s marketing assets, sales collateral such as factsheets, maps, videos and even neighbourhood tours in virtual reality. The programme also provides information on the gateway to the West Coast, Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), and updates on the airport’s multi-billion-dollar modernisation programme, with multimedia assets added as they become available.

Participants who complete the L.A. Insider training will receive a certificate, access to discounts and specials from L.A. members, the opportunity to participate in FAMs, and be entered to win a trip to one of L.A.’s award shows.

“We are extremely grateful for the ongoing support we receive from our industry partners,” said Ernest Wooden, President and Chief Executive, L.A. Tourism. “The launch of L.A. Insider speaks to our commitment to travel trade professionals by providing them with helpful tools they can use on a daily basis, as well as recognition for their expertise.”

The market specific modules feature videos of expats describing what it is they love about Los Angeles and tips to make the most of a visit. L.A. Tourism successfully launched a China-specific online training programme, L.A. Angels Academy, in October 2015, with over 5,600 registered users and 1.45 million page views.

To learn more or enroll, visit insider.discoverlosangeles.com

A L.A. Insider app will also be available to download from 1st May 2018.