It was movie time as Los Angeles Tourism hosted the trade to a special viewing of the original musical, La La Land, starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, in the Odeon Point Cinema in Dublin.

Francine Sheridan and Hayley French were on hand with pre and post drinks and snacks – and a nice touch was the popcorn on all seats during the movie.

‘La La Land’ follows the entwined stories of Mia, an aspiring actress who serves coffee between auditions, and Sebastian, a jazz pianist confined to playing the hits in dingy bars.

A breathless, life-affirming romance begins between the two of them, and they are happy for the first time in a long time. But as they finally find success, the dreams they have pursued for so long threaten to tear them apart.

‘La La Land’ is a glorious Hollywood musical that has received no less than 14 Oscar nominations. Go see the movie and then visit Los Angeles. Aer Lingus now flies there four times per week from Dublin, but this will become a daily service when the summer schedule begins in March.

According to Francine Sheridan, hotel developments in Los Angeles continue apace with a new Hotel Dream with 179 rooms that opened in 2016, and this year the Hotel Indigo will open with 350 rooms, as will a new Intercontinental Los Angeles with 900 rooms. In 2019 the JW Marriott will expand to 755 rooms.