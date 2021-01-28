“Lack of Engagement” Offers No Clear Path for Recovery for Tourism Industry

As nearly half a million holiday bookings are threatened by Covid restrictions, the ITAA criticises the lack of meaningful engagement by government with the travel industry.

Pat Dawson, CEO of the Irish Travel Agents’ Association (ITAA), has criticised the government’s failure to engage more comprehensively with the travel industry, which directly employs 3,500 people and generates in excess of €1.4 billion for the Irish economy. “We have had one zoom meeting with junior minister Hildegarde Naughton and that has been it,” he said.

