News

Lainey Travels the World with The Travel Directory

Lainey Travels the World with The Travel Directory

Tomorrow, Lainey Tess leaves Ireland for Cuba to start her “travel adventure of a lifetime”, during which she will be writing a monthly travel blog for The Travel Directory and Irish Travel Trade News.

A journalist, photographer and digital marketer, Lainey has three years’ experience in the travel industry having worked for Lowcostholidays, The Travel Corporation and, most recently, Click&Go. She has also written extensively for the Metro Herald, Irish Independent and Irish Tatler.

Lainey Tess 2

From Cuba, Lainey will be travelling to Sydney to backpack up the East Coast of Australia, after which she plans on working in Australia’s mining industry. After a year of working/travelling, she will then be backpacking to Japan, China and onward through Asia.

Her first blog, Leap of Faith, is already published on TheTravelDirectory.ie and you can keep in touch with Lainey’s adventures when you ‘Like’ The Travel Directory here: www.facebook.com/TheTravelDirectory/.

For more information you can visit her Little Miss Sunray blog or find her on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

InterContinental Hotel Miami

Three Days Left to Win a Superb Trip for Two to Miami with Aer Lingus

Neil SteedmanSeptember 28, 2017
Read More
06-JOON_UNIFORMES

Joon, the New Generation Airline by Air France

Michael FloodSeptember 28, 2017
Read More
Catalan Tourist Board Aicard Guinovart

Catalan Tourist Board Appoints New UK & Ireland Director

Neil SteedmanSeptember 28, 2017
Read More
Irish Ferries Scarefest 2017

Irish Ferries Scarefest Package Announced

Neil SteedmanSeptember 28, 2017
Read More
Shannon Airport

Shannon Airport Five-in-a-Row at World Routes Marketing Awards

Neil SteedmanSeptember 28, 2017
Read More
Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways Announces $2.16bn Boeing Order

Neil SteedmanSeptember 28, 2017
Read More
Lainey Tess

Taking the Leap of Faith to Travel the World

Neil SteedmanSeptember 28, 2017
Read More
Dublin Airport Marqette Café Opening

Marqette Café Arrives at Dublin Airport Terminal 1

Neil SteedmanSeptember 28, 2017
Read More
Tourism Thailand + THY 1

Elaine, Aoife and Judy Win Places on Tourism Thailand + Turkish Airlines Mega-Fam

Neil SteedmanSeptember 26, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland