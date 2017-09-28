Lainey Travels the World with The Travel Directory

Tomorrow, Lainey Tess leaves Ireland for Cuba to start her “travel adventure of a lifetime”, during which she will be writing a monthly travel blog for The Travel Directory and Irish Travel Trade News.

A journalist, photographer and digital marketer, Lainey has three years’ experience in the travel industry having worked for Lowcostholidays, The Travel Corporation and, most recently, Click&Go. She has also written extensively for the Metro Herald, Irish Independent and Irish Tatler.

From Cuba, Lainey will be travelling to Sydney to backpack up the East Coast of Australia, after which she plans on working in Australia’s mining industry. After a year of working/travelling, she will then be backpacking to Japan, China and onward through Asia.

Her first blog, Leap of Faith, is already published on TheTravelDirectory.ie and you can keep in touch with Lainey’s adventures when you ‘Like’ The Travel Directory here: www.facebook.com/TheTravelDirectory/.

For more information you can visit her Little Miss Sunray blog or find her on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.