Lanzarote: an Ideal Island Destination

Lanzarote is a unique island of extreme and unusual beauty. Amazing nature, dramatic landscapes, long sandy shores, a deeply rooted local culture and gastronomy, and above all a genuine respect for nature and its environment, all make Lanzarote an ideal destination to enjoy, and return to. It will keep surprising you!

The island is home to spectacular crystal-clear waters and superb stretches of white, golden and black sand.

The mild, spring-like weather all year round and the magic natural landscapes of Lanzarote attract sport enthusiasts from all over the world to practise their favourite sports. Both amateurs and professionals visit the island to surf, kitesurf, windsurf, triathlon, golf, diving, sailing, fishing, cycling, mountain biking, trekking, paragliding, hiking… over 40 sporting events are organised on the island, including the Iron Man and the Marathon. Please visit lanzaroteesd.com for all the details.

From traditional cuisine to the most innovative gastronomic creations, in Lanzarote you can enjoy excellent cuisine. Outstanding fish and shellfish, vegetables, goat meat, black canary pork, and excellent wines with ‘Denomination of Origin Lanzarote’, produced in the magical vineyard landscapes of La Geria. Close your eyes, relax and let go to a world of pleasant sensations.

In Lanzarote you can find sophisticated spa, thalassotherapy and wellness centres to help your mind and body relax. Get ready for a comforting experience.

There are many traditional festivals in Lanzarote: the famous Carnival, the most authentic pilgrimages, or popular markets such as the one in Teguise held every Sunday morning. When the sun hides away, music and fun continue in different parts of the island, such as the capital and major tourist areas.

Chinijo Archipelago

To the north of Lanzarote is the Chinijo Archipelago, formed by the islands of La Graciosa, Alegranza, Montaña Clara, Roque del Este and Roque del Oeste, which is nowadays the largest marine reserve in Europe. La Graciosa, is the most distinctive island in the Canaries and recently designated as the eighth island, with just 600 inhabitants and surrounded by paradisiacal beaches, is an idyllic place full of peace, nature and serenity.

Despite being relatively unknown to our visitors, Arrecife retains interesting places such as its small historic centre, a valuable marina and bay, the charming Charco de San Ginés, or the white sand beach of El Reducto. The capital also has two emblematic fortresses that protected the city from pirate attacks.

Puerto del Carmen, Playa Blanca, Costa Teguise and Arrecife are quality facilities tourist resorts and offer a good level of service from restaurants, cafes and terraces to all accommodation, commercial and leisure areas, framed in a unique setting can be found in these four tourist resorts.

Unique MICE Destination

We are proud of working hard on our MICE product – there are great services and facilities on the island! What about organising an event on a unique destination? Discover your next MICE destination on our brand new website, www.lanzarotecb.com…

…and have a look at our renovated website, www.turismolanzarote.com, to stay updated on the latest events!