Laoisa Wins Sailing Trip with G Adventures

Some 50 travel agents joined G Adventures in the Clayton Hotel Cork on Thursday 2nd March for the Munster launch of new sailing trips in Montenegro and Indonesia.

Above, John Grehan welcomes Dympna Crowley, Lee Travel; John Barrett, Magic Vacations; and Mary Foyle, Travel Counsellors.

Following the presentations, John held a quiz using Kahoot and the winner of a sailing trip was Laoisa Sinclair, Travelagent.ie.