Lapland 2019 Now on Sale from Cork Airport

Find your dream Lapland adventure and visit Santa direct from Cork Airport this year

A holiday in Lapland is truly magical and one to treasure forever. This year you and your family can enjoy a chartered trip to Lapland direct from Cork Airport, Ireland’s fastest growing and most punctual international airport – the perfect one-night trip to experience some Arctic fun and meet Santa Claus himself. Enjoy a sensational sleepover in Santa’s hometown where you will be taken on whirlwind adventures by his reindeer and elves, and you will even get to meet the magical Mr Santa Claus himself.

Depart Cork Airport early in the morning on 9th or 10th December to Rovaniemi, Lapland – the official airport of Santa Claus – for a two-day, one-night trip where you will be met by Santa’s elves to get your adventure off to a great start.

Packages include return flights from Cork Airport, accommodation, the assistance of a local representative, 20kg baggage allowance, all meals and activities.

Sunway Holidays offer two-day, one-night packages direct from Cork Airport on 9th or 10th December from €1,103 per person. Find out what is included here.

Barter Travel also offer two-day, one-night packages direct from Cork Airport on 9th or 10th December from €1,079 per adult and €959 per child. Find out what is included here.

From the moment you arrive in the snow-clad magical world of Lapland, your time will be filled with things that dreams are made of and, most importantly, the chance to visit Santa.