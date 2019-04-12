Las Vegas CVA Appoints Katja Spitz for Irish Market

Personnel changes at Las Vegas CVA see Kelly Sawyer move to look after the airline side and Katja Spitz, International Market Manager, now includes UK and Ireland in her portfolio.

Katja was born in Sweden and spent her formative years there. After moving to the USA she ended up in Las Vegas and has been with the CVA for nine years.

On her first ever visit to Ireland, Katja, along with Tryphavana Cross, Country Manager, told Irish Travel Trade News of the two new hotels, Asian-themed Resort World and The Drew, that will join the 150,000 rooms available in Las Vegas. This figure is expected to raise to 155,000 in 2020.

Two other properties being renovated at present are The Palms, where rooms and the nightclub are being modernised, and The Park MGM, where the top four floors, which will be known as The Nomad, will be top of the range in every way.

Sport is becoming a major attraction in Las Vegas with Ice Hockey – in the desert? – attracting huge crowds. The Vegas Golden Nights team reached the final of the Stanley Cup, the major team tournament in ice hockey in their first season.

2021 will see American Football arrive with the LV Raiders moving into their new 65,000-seat purpose-built stadium. The stadium will also be suitable for other sports, including soccer and rugby.