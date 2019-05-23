News

Las Vegas to Get New Non-Stop Service from Paris with LEVEL Airlines

International Airlines Group’s (IAG) long-haul, low-cost airline brand LEVEL will launch nonstop trans-Atlantic service between Paris and Las Vegas beginning October 30, 2019.

The twice weekly service is expected to generate an estimated economic impact of $46.3 million and will mark the first regularly scheduled non-stop service from Paris to Las Vegas since 2014.

Vincent Hodder, Chief Executive, LEVEL, said: “We are delighted to add Las Vegas to our LEVEL network, offering non-stop flights from Paris. LEVEL is a new concept that offers customers something unique and different, allowing them to access exciting destinations and providing them with control over the way they travel at every touch point. Customers will also be able to fly to other parts of Europe through connecting flights from Paris Orly airport, with our airline partner Vueling.”

