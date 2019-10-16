News

Last Chance to Enter ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year

Last Chance to Enter ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year

This is the final month of the ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year competition. Travel agency and tour operator staff in Ireland can enter by 27 October with photos taken since 1 November 2018 at: www.ittn.ie/entry-form/. So dig out your photos and enter NOW – it could be you winning those tickets for two with Emirates to any destination on their worldwide network!


In the ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year competition six finalists will each win a €100 voucher and the overall winner will receive tickets for two to any one of the 158 destinations on Emirates’ worldwide network.

The competition is running until 27 October and two more finalists have still to be selected by the judges: Anita Thomas, Sales Manager Ireland, Emirates; Paul Sherwood, a leading professional photographer; and Michael Flood, Editor, Irish Travel Trade News.

All six finalists of the 2019 ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year will also be guests of Emirates at the 28th Irish Travel Trade Awards, to be held at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4, on Friday 22 November 2019, when the overall winner will be announced.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Voting for ITTN Awards Extended by One Week

Neil SteedmanOctober 16, 2019
Read More

Danny Giles Joins Silversea Expeditions

Michael FloodOctober 16, 2019
Read More

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 17th October 2019

Neil SteedmanOctober 16, 2019
Read More

Prague Convention Bureau Invites Corporate Buyers to Fam Trip and Workshop

Neil SteedmanOctober 16, 2019
Read More

WTM London to Highlight Isle of MTV Malta

Neil SteedmanOctober 16, 2019
Read More

Dublin Airport Avoca Store Wins Global Travel Retail Award

Michael FloodOctober 16, 2019
Read More

London Travel Week Announces Key Events

Neil SteedmanOctober 16, 2019
Read More

WTM London Welcomes the Finest Global Travel Buyers to Join 40th Edition

Neil SteedmanOctober 16, 2019
Read More

Leading Industry Speakers Lined-up for WTM London 2019

Neil SteedmanOctober 16, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland