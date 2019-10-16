Last Chance to Enter ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year

This is the final month of the ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year competition. Travel agency and tour operator staff in Ireland can enter by 27 October with photos taken since 1 November 2018 at: www.ittn.ie/entry-form/. So dig out your photos and enter NOW – it could be you winning those tickets for two with Emirates to any destination on their worldwide network!





In the ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year competition six finalists will each win a €100 voucher and the overall winner will receive tickets for two to any one of the 158 destinations on Emirates’ worldwide network.

The competition is running until 27 October and two more finalists have still to be selected by the judges: Anita Thomas, Sales Manager Ireland, Emirates; Paul Sherwood, a leading professional photographer; and Michael Flood, Editor, Irish Travel Trade News.

All six finalists of the 2019 ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year will also be guests of Emirates at the 28th Irish Travel Trade Awards, to be held at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4, on Friday 22 November 2019, when the overall winner will be announced.