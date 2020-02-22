LATA Expo to Debut in London in June

The Latin American Travel Association has launched LATA Expo. The re-titled Experience Latin America event will take place from 8-10 June at Magazine London, a new event space located in Greenwich.

Organisers hope it will be the largest dedicated business-to-business travel event focused on Latin America.

The relocation to Magazine, the largest purpose-built event space of its kind, aligns with the expansion plans, with organisers hoping to welcome 15-17% more exhibitors in 2020 than last year.

Exhibitors and buyers will be joined in one-on-one meetings over the three days using the existing meeting manager technology that has been successful in previous editions. However, new to the format of LATA Expo 2020, LATA has introduced a ministerial summit that will take place on Wednesday 10 June.

The first edition under the LATA Expo relaunch will also see the introduction of LATA’s first international shows. LATA will host two one-day events taking place on 15 June in Amsterdam and 17 June in Paris.

The launch of LATA’s first international outreach comes as part of the organisation’s strategy to continue growing the event and the wider LATA brand, as well as working more collaboratively with the travel trade across Europe and Latin America.

Colin Stewart, Chairman of LATA, said: “We have been working hard to meet our objective of growing the organisation and so are delighted to launch our first edition of LATA Expo that perfectly aligns our flagship event with the wider LATA brand.

“The new venue, new format and new international one-day events are all examples of how we are expanding LATA and working closer with media and the travel trade internationally to encourage growth in Latin American tourism.

“We look forward to welcoming all our LATA members and key members of the industry to the inaugural edition of LATA Expo.”