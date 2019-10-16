Latest Global Travel Research at WTM London 2019

The most current and thought provoking research into global and regional travel trends will be revealed over all three days at WTM London 2019 from Monday 4th to Wednesday 6th November.

Research sessions commence in the WTM International Media Centre with ForwardKeys’ research into the UK outbound market. ForwardKeys, which analyses 17 million flights a day, will review the top 50 UK inbound flights, comparing them to last year and five years prior. The session takes place in the Press Conference Theatre (ME170) at 10.30am on Monday 4th November and is preceded by the chance to network over tea, coffee and pastries during the WTM Press Breakfast at 10.00am.

On Monday afternoon, the World Tourism Cities Federation will present a session looking at China’s astonishing economic growth, which has created a brand new group of travellers. The session, entitled Booming Chinese Outbound Market, will have a panel of experts looking to discuss the aims at better understanding the Chinese traveller by sharing experiences and expertise from different angles.

It will take place on the dedicated Asia Inspiration Zone at 12.15pm on Monday 4th November.

Tuesday morning will see Euromonitor International present a session entitled Megatrends Shaping the Future of Travel. Attendees will discover the latest developments for global travel and tourism performance. This session will give insights into upcoming trends in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and the Middle East and Africa. The key focus is on major drivers, consumer behaviour and attitudes that are affecting travel companies’ bottom line. The research will prepare participants with the important knowledge to navigate the year ahead. Led by Euromonitor’s Head of Travel, Caroline Bremner, this session takes place at 11.30am in the Press Conference Theatre.

On Wednesday morning at 10.00am in the Press Conference Theatre there is a session that looks specifically at research around Sustainability in Tourism, conducted by MMGY and Destination International. The research is from a comprehensive survey issued to the global travel industry that looks at gaining insight into what companies are doing responsibly, how they are measuring the impact, and what they hope to do moving forward. This research ties in with World Responsible Tourism Day, now the largest day of responsible tourism action in the world and focusing on responsible tourism efforts in the travel industry.

All research sessions in the Press Conference Theatre are available to all delegates. As part of WTM London’s drive to hone the relevance of sessions, with a greater focus on the regions represented at the show, area-specific topics will be covered within the regional Inspiration Zones.

Julia Newbound, WTM Portfolio Press & PR Lead, WTM London, said: “Research is a crucial component of the WTM London seminar experience, with past sessions consistently standing-room-only. Companies big and small want to ensure they are ahead of the game, so attending these sessions to find out the latest research, trends and data is a great way to make sure they are not left behind.

“We have a mix of global research alongside dedicated country-focused sessions in our regional Inspiration Zones. These sessions will offer delegates even more ideas to implement in their businesses, further demonstrating that Ideas Arrive at WTM London.”

With only two weeks to go, register now to confirm your place – london.wtm.com