Laudamotion Launches New Dublin-Vienna Winter Service

Dublin Airport has welcomed the announcement by Austrian airline Laudamotion that it is to operate a new direct Dublin to Vienna service this winter. The airline will operate its new service from 28th October 2018 with an Airbus A320 aircraft.

Laudamotion is an Austrian low-cost carrier focussing on European city shuttle routes from Vienna and is part-owned by former Formula 1 racing driver Niki Lauda. Earlier this year Ryanair agreed to buy an initial 24.9% in Laudamotion, and this will rise to a 75% stake, subject to EU regulatory approval.

“Laudamotion will be our fifth new airline customer to Dublin Airport this year and we look forward to welcoming its new service,” said Vincent Harrison, Dublin Airport Managing Director. “Vienna is a beautiful city filled with culture and history and I have no doubt it will be a popular destination. We will work closely with Laudamotion to promote the new service.”

Niki Lauda, Chief Executive, Laudamotion, said: “We are offering price-conscious customers exactly what they want with our city shuttle routes. I am certain that the interest will be high with our attractive fares on our new Dublin to Vienna service.”