News

Laudamotion Launches New Dublin-Vienna Winter Service

Laudamotion Launches New Dublin-Vienna Winter Service

Dublin Airport has welcomed the announcement by Austrian airline Laudamotion that it is to operate a new direct Dublin to Vienna service this winter. The airline will operate its new service from 28th October 2018 with an Airbus A320 aircraft.

Laudamotion is an Austrian low-cost carrier focussing on European city shuttle routes from Vienna and is part-owned by former Formula 1 racing driver Niki Lauda. Earlier this year Ryanair agreed to buy an initial 24.9% in Laudamotion, and this will rise to a 75% stake, subject to EU regulatory approval.

“Laudamotion will be our fifth new airline customer to Dublin Airport this year and we look forward to welcoming its new service,” said Vincent Harrison, Dublin Airport Managing Director. “Vienna is a beautiful city filled with culture and history and I have no doubt it will be a popular destination. We will work closely with Laudamotion to promote the new service.”

Niki Lauda, Chief Executive, Laudamotion, said: “We are offering price-conscious customers exactly what they want with our city shuttle routes. I am certain that the interest will be high with our attractive fares on our new Dublin to Vienna service.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Sunway and Cobalt Air Give Travel Pros a Taste of Cyprus

Fergal McAlindenMay 24, 2018
Read More

Karen Wins Two Tickets to Beijing with Hainan Airlines

Neil SteedmanMay 24, 2018
Read More

WIN Two Tickets to the 2018 Irish Travel Trade Awards!

Neil SteedmanMay 24, 2018
Read More

“ATC in Europe is a Mess” – Willie Walsh at CAPA

Neil SteedmanMay 24, 2018
Read More

Irish Ferries Unveils Legoland Family Deal

Neil SteedmanMay 24, 2018
Read More

Eurostar is First Rail Operator on Travelport Rich Content and Branding

Michael FloodMay 24, 2018
Read More

British Airways Launches New Dublin to Manchester Service

Michael FloodMay 24, 2018
Read More

SkyTeam Introduces Multi-Airline FF Award Booking Tool

Neil SteedmanMay 24, 2018
Read More

New Artisan Coffee Outlet Opens at Cork Airport

Neil SteedmanMay 24, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland