LAX Pilots ‘AskLAX’ Kiosks in Two Terminals

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) is offering guests an innovative way to stay informed with the launch of self-assistance kiosks in two terminals, Terminal 2 and the Tom Bradley International Terminal, that provide information via touchpads and real-time video chat.

The AskLAX kiosks provide information at the touch of a virtual button across a 36” touch screen. Guests can speak directly with a knowledgeable LAX GEM (Guest Experience Member) over video chat in real-time and view terminal maps, concession and retail information, emergency information, transportation options, and traffic conditions. Guests can also take email-able selfies.

The kiosks are another way LAX is providing information to travellers during the busy summer season, complementing their Guest Experience Members and Volunteer Information Professionals, who can be found throughout LAX’s nine terminals.

“Our AskLAX kiosks are an easy way for our guests to access the most up-to-date information for their trips, or reach out to a real person to help them when they need additional assistance,” said Justin Erbacci, Chief Innovation and Technology Officer, Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA). “These kiosks are just one example of how LAX is using innovation and pilot projects to improve our guest experience through technology and creative thinking.”

The kiosks are shaped like a giant smartphone and guests can check on real-time flight stats, as well as see traffic conditions for routes going in and out of LAX. Guests can access maps to that terminal’s shopping, restaurant, and lounge selections, and then get step-by-step directions from the kiosk to the selected location.

The kiosks also provide information about LAX’s Lost & Found operations; locations for service animal and pet relief and restrooms; medical facilities; ADA-assistance information; and more. Once the information is accessed, guests can send an email to themselves by entering an email address and tapping ‘Send’.

For those who prefer talking to a live person, the AskLAX pilot project provides video chat with Guest Experience Members. Guests just tap the ‘AskLAX’ button to be connected to a live person within a few seconds, ready to answer their questions.

The kiosks also include information on transportation options. Simply tap the screen for information regarding where to catch a rent-a-car shuttle, hotel shuttle, transportation network company (e.g., Uber), or other approved service location, and directions will be displayed.

If a guest is feeling photogenic, the AskLAX kiosk is the place to take that spur-of-the-moment selfie. Guests can select from a variety of Los Angeles landscapes along the bottom of the picture’s frame, and snap a photo that can be emailed directly from the kiosk.

The kiosks are part of a pilot programme that is scheduled to run through the current calendar year. They are located in the Lower/Arrivals Level of Terminal 2 and the Tom Bradley International Terminal.

Also known as ‘vPods’, the kiosks are provided by Vgreet, a technology vendor that seeks to provide concierge services to guests with an intuitive swipe or tap.