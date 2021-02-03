‘Leading the Tourism Recovery’ – Book Your Place for ITIC’s Virtual Conference on 10 February

Registrations for the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation’s major virtual conference on February 10th have been coming in at pace. The conference – Leading the Tourism Recovery – will be broadcast live from the O’Reilly Hall in UCD on February 10th from 10.00am to 12.45pm.

In these difficult and troubled times for Ireland’s tourism industry it is important to step back and look beyond the pandemic as to what our sector will look like in the coming years. At the conference ITIC will publish a revised revival plan for Ireland’s tourism industry and include scenarios for recovery out to 2025.

New speakers for the conference have been announced and the agenda is set to be interesting, entertaining and informative. A not-to-be-missed event for anyone in the tourism industry or with an interest in our sector.

Moderated by well-known broadcaster Dearbhail McDonald the line up of speakers includes Ruth Andrews (ITIC), Minister Catherine Martin TD, Professor Luke O’Neill, Niamh O’Shea (Killarney Park Hotel), Marc Crothall (Scottish Tourism Alliance), Cathy Bryce (AIB), Paul Kelly of Fáilte Ireland and Niall Gibbons of Tourism Ireland.

During the conference a Lifetime Achievement Award will also be presented to a worthy recipient.

Register to secure your free place HERE (Registrations close on Tuesday, Feb 9th @ 5pm)

And if you have a question for any of the speakers please complete the question submission form HERE (Questions should be submitted by Friday, Feb 5th @ 3pm)