Leah Quinn Wins a Trip with Qatar Airways

Presentations by Jason Kearns, Qatar Airways, and Shauna Rohn, Qatar Tourism, with excellent video back-up demonstrated the unusual product on offer by the airline and tourism sector in Qatar. Flights from Dublin to Doha are available year-round with award-winning service and excellent hotel stock to pamper business travellers and holidaymakers. Qatar is a ‘must visit’ country on a trip to the Middle East, writes Ian Bloomfield.

Irene Omorati and Godfrey Lydon, Club Travel, with Shauna Rohn, Qatar Tourism

Tradition runs strong in Qatar, with welcome coffee Kahwa indicating special hospitality. Arts and crafts including calligraphy, henna, folk dancing and other craft skills prevail throughout the country. Ancient and modern survive together in great harmony, with modern shopping malls and bargains to be had in the ancient souks.

Justin Zagata and Cheryl Cleworth, Tropical Sky, with Davide Iaboni, Qatar Airways

Sporting events, in spite of the intense heat, are a major attraction in Qatar throughout the year, especially with the Football World Cup fast approaching in 2022.

Helen Kelly, Travel Counsellors, with Jason Kearns, Qatar Airways

During the evening a quiz testing the knowledge gained from the presentation was won by a very excited Leah Quinn, Hayes & Jarvis, who was the lucky winner of two Economy Class tickets from Dublin to Doha with Qatar Airways, a two-night stay at The St Regis, Doha, and a three-night stay at a Souq Waqif boutique hotel.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

