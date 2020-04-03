Let Us Know How ITTN Can Help

Never before has the word ‘unprecedented’ been more apt to describe the travel industry’s present situation. Like many of you, all the ITTN team are now working remotely from home to help keep you up-to-date with the news through our websites, eNewsletters and social media channels.

We remain mindful that there can be an overload of travel news at the best of times, and even more so now, and that much of it can be negative, so we continue, as we have always done, to strive to provide news that is most relevant or useful to you. Please do let us know if we can do something more to help you or your business, not only now but also when the travel industry begins to recover – as it surely will.

When that will be is certainly uncertain! Among the responses to ITTN’s mini-survey of travel agents around the country, their predictions ranged from ‘hoping to re-open on 5th May’ and included ‘June’, ‘July’, ‘early September’ or ‘end of the year’, and even ‘next year at the earliest’, while one sagely responded ‘speculation is futile’.

Whenever it is, the ITTN team will be there to assist you in the recovery. In the meantime, stay safe, stay positive, and do let us know how you are coping and how we can help.

