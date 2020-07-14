Lets Gozo in August

This August experience all the island of Gozo offers. Steeped in myth, Gozo’s rugged landscape and spectacular coastline awaits exploration along with some of the Mediterranean’s best dive sites. After a direct flight with Ryanair from Dublin or Cork to Malta, the ferry will bring you on a scenic 25 minute crossing to Gozo’s Mġarr Harbour.

Gozo’s marvellous landscapes are perfect for walkers. There is something for everyone, from peaceful country and hill walks to rambles along cliff-tops with panoramic views and from coastal paths to heritage trails through the alleyways of the Knights of St John.

If you’re looking for something more challenging, then you can try rock climbing. Gozo’s unique landscape of cliffs, coves and caves and is ideal for adventurers. You won’t forget your time in Gozo as you climb or abseil one of the natural rock formations, against the backdrop of the beautiful Mediterranean Sea.

Gozo is also home to some of the best dive sites the Mediterranean offers. There are dive spots suitable for all levels of experience, from beginners to practiced divers looking for a new challenge. Submerged caves, arches, tunnels, together with breath-taking drop offs and marine life makes diving in Gozo an unforgettable experience. The sea is also usually calm with a temperature that can reach 28C over the summer.

The fourth edition of the Gozo Film Festival will take place at the Cittadella from Friday 21st until Sunday 23rd of August. This three-day free event promotes local and international filmmakers and will give the public a chance to view feature films, short movies, a children’s programme, lectures on filmmaking, and documentaries.

There will also be a full programme of music events taking place across Gozo from July to September. Visitgozo.com is the best source for the details of the events that will be held each night over the summer.

With Budget Travel, you can depart Dublin on the 1st August and stay at the 4* Grand Hotel Gozo (Room Only) for €509.00. Prices include flights, seven nights accommodation, taxes & transfers.

With Sunway Holidays you can depart from Dublin on the 5th August and stay at the 5* Ta Cenc Hotel & Spa, Gozo (B&B basis) for €913.00. Or you can depart from Cork on the 13th August and stay at the 5* Kempenski Hotel, Gozo (B&B basis) for €934.00 Prices include flights / return airport transfers inc taxi and ferry & seven nights’ accommodation.

Visit www.maltaireland.com for further information and details of events that will be taking place in Malta in August.