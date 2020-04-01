Malta LGBT+ Course

A trip to Malta offers the LGBT+ community the freedom to relax while feeling accepted and safe. Take this course to discover the reasons why Malta has ranked first on the ILGA-Europe Rainbow Index for four consecutive years.

Course highlight: Browse the interactive timeline that showcases half a century of change.

Malta Pride Week takes place each summer and is widely celebrated, with the participation of thousands of marchers, eye-catching floats, and incredible street performers. Malta Pride Week sends out a message of empowerment to the community and celebrates love, life and diversity.

The Malta Gay Rights Movement held its first Pride march in 2004, calling on local authorities to ensure that the LGBT+ community would not be mistreated because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. The small group of less than 100 individuals, including activists, Education Minister Louis Galea, and Labour MPs Evarist Bartolo and Marie Louise Coleiro, walked under a rainbow of balloons through Republic Street in Malta’s capital city, Valletta.

Over the following 15 years, Malta Pride Week has grown, with thousands of attendees from around the globe showing their support and dedication to the rights of the LGBT+ community.

The parade, complete with floats ridden by drag queens and open-top buses decorated with rainbow flags and balloons, is greeted with waves from passers-by and local shop owners. The colourful march is followed by a Pride Concert and numerous after parties scattered across the island each year.

