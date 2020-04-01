News

Malta LGBT+ Course

Malta LGBT+ Course

A trip to Malta offers the LGBT+ community the freedom to relax while feeling accepted and safe. Take this course to discover the reasons why Malta has ranked first on the ILGA-Europe Rainbow Index for four consecutive years.

Course highlight: Browse the interactive timeline that showcases half a century of change.

Malta Pride Week takes place each summer and is widely celebrated, with the participation of thousands of marchers, eye-catching floats, and incredible street performers. Malta Pride Week sends out a message of empowerment to the community and celebrates love, life and diversity.

The Malta Gay Rights Movement held its first Pride march in 2004, calling on local authorities to ensure that the LGBT+ community would not be mistreated because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. The small group of less than 100 individuals, including activists, Education Minister Louis Galea, and Labour MPs Evarist Bartolo and Marie Louise Coleiro, walked under a rainbow of balloons through Republic Street in Malta’s capital city, Valletta.

Over the following 15 years, Malta Pride Week has grown, with thousands of attendees from around the globe showing their support and dedication to the rights of the LGBT+ community.

The parade, complete with floats ridden by drag queens and open-top buses decorated with rainbow flags and balloons, is greeted with waves from passers-by and local shop owners. The colourful march is followed by a Pride Concert and numerous after parties scattered across the island each year.

This course comprises five lessons. See: www.malta-training.com

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Discover Malta Course

Neil SteedmanApril 1, 2020
Read More

Malta City Break Course

Neil SteedmanApril 1, 2020
Read More

Malta Family Course

Neil SteedmanApril 1, 2020
Read More

Malta Under 30s Course

Neil SteedmanApril 1, 2020
Read More

Malta Scuba Diving Course

Neil SteedmanApril 1, 2020
Read More

Travel Agencies Fight for Their Survival

Neil SteedmanMarch 31, 2020
Read More

General Covid-19 Travel Advisory from Department of Foreign Affairs

Michael FloodMarch 31, 2020
Read More

USIT Ireland Goes into Liquidation

Michael FloodMarch 31, 2020
Read More

Public Passport Offices are Now Closed

Michael FloodMarch 31, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland