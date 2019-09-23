LGBT+ Guide to Malta

The Maltese Islands boast idyllic bays, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, exhilarating adventure activities and a jam-packed events calendar. The Mediterranean archipelago also flies the flag for LGBT+ rights, with a warm welcome for individuals and couples of all genders and sexual orientation. Just a 3h40m flight away from Dublin, there is every reason to visit the Maltese Islands.

Over the years, Malta has experienced a definite and positive shift towards greater cultural acceptance of LGBT+ in all aspects of life. This, together with changes in legislation introduced by the government, saw the Maltese Islands rank at first place on the ILGA-Europe Rainbow Europe Index for the past four consecutive years.

Malta Pride Week

Malta Pride Week takes place each summer and is widely celebrated, with the participation of thousands of marchers, eye-catching floats and incredible street performers. Malta Pride Week sends out a message of empowerment to the community and celebrates love, life and diversity.

The Malta Gay Rights Movement held its first Pride march in 2004, calling on local authorities to ensure that the LGBT+ community would not be mistreated because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. The small group of less than 100 individuals, including activists, Education Minister Louis Galea, and Labour MPs Evarist Bartolo and Marie Louise Coleiro, walked under a rainbow of balloons through Republic Street in Malta’s capital city, Valletta.

Over the following 10 years, Malta Pride Week has grown, with thousands of attendees from around the globe showing their support and dedication to the rights of the LGBT+ community.

The parade, complete with floats ridden by drag queens and open-top buses decorated with rainbow flags and balloons, is greeted with waves from passers-by and local shop owners. The colourful march is followed by a Pride Concert and numerous after parties scattered across the island each year.

Just a 3h40m flight from Dublin, Malta Pride Week brings together incredible individuals to celebrate all that is the rainbow community.

Same-sex Marriage

The Maltese Islands are alive with colours, sounds and flavours providing a memorable Mediterranean atmosphere perfect for weddings, honeymoons and hen and stag dos.

Hen and Stag Dos

Malta has established itself as a popular party destination, attracting world-class DJs and clubbing brands to its shores each year.

Offering an array of nightclubs, bars, restaurants and wine bars throughout the island, Malta is the perfect destination for hen and stag dos. Party until dawn in Paceville – located in St. Julian’s – where the club and bar scene is thriving, and enjoy an abundance of bars, restaurants and wine bars in Mdina, Valletta and Sliema.

Weddings and Honeymoons

The serene archipelago welcomes same-sex marriage and presents a stunning array of wedding and honeymoon backdrops. Sapphire waves kiss dramatic coastline, elegant winding streets lead to impressive Baroque structures, and the untouched countryside basks in the year-round sunshine.

A gastronomy haven, Malta offers delicious Mediterranean and North African influenced cuisine and an array of local Maltese wines.

Heritage Malta offers couples the chance to get married in a range of stunning historical sites, including Fort St. Angelo, Hagar Qim and Mnajdra Temples and Inquisitor’s Palace. Visit heritagemalta.org to find out more.