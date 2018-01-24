Liam Neeson Thanks Aer Lingus Guests for €21m UNICEF Fundraising

Aer Lingus cabin crew recently received recognition for their onboard fundraising achievements from actor Liam Neeson, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, at a private event in the Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin. Watch Liam Neeson message to Aer Lingus guests here

Liam Neeson, an Ambassador for the global child rights organisation since 1997, spent the afternoon with seven Aer Lingus cabin crew, named as UNICEF Ambassadors, thanking them for their work in raising €1 million for UNICEF in 2017 through the airline’s ‘Change for Good’ initiative.

In a video message to Aer Lingus guests, he says: “This year alone Aer Lingus raised €1 million, helping children through onboard donations for war-torn Syria as well as Nigeria, Somalia and Yemen, which were ravaged by famine and most-recently children displaced by the Rohingya crisis who had to flee their homes in Myanmar.

“A special thanks to all Aer Lingus guests. It is with thanks to your generous donations that UNICEF has been able to make a big difference to change children’s lives for the better.”

‘Change for Good’ is Aer Lingus cabin crew’s in-flight collection of unwanted foreign notes and coins on all long-haul flights, which supports UNICEF’s global mission for children in over 150 of the world’s poorest countries and territories. Since 1997, UNICEF has received €21 million from Aer Lingus for vulnerable children everywhere.

Sandra Sheehan, UNICEF Ambassador and Aer Lingus cabin crew member, said: “We at Aer Lingus are extremely proud of our work with UNICEF. Spending time with Liam Neeson, sharing our pictures and experiences and discussing the importance of our work was a very special moment for us all. His role as a global UNICEF ambassador is inspirational. He has seen first-hand from his field-trips the positive impact that the loose change and notes that we collect onboard Aer Lingus flights can have on the lives of children worldwide.

“On behalf of Aer Lingus cabin crew and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, I would like to thank every single Aer Lingus guest who has donated to us onboard. We look forward to continuing our relationship with UNICEF in 2018 and are committed to helping create a safer, better environment for children worldwide.”

As part of the Aer Lingus TakeOff Foundation, Aer Lingus supports UNICEF Ireland as a charity partner. In February 2018, Aer Lingus UNICEF Ambassadors will travel to India, visiting Delhi, Agra and Firozabad, and will meet and work with UNICEF representatives on the ground in the Uttar Pradesh region.

For further information, visit www.aerlingus.com/about-us/takeoff-foundation