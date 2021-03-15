Lights! Camera! Action! – Magic Vacations TV hits 150,000 views!

Magic Vacations, a wholly Irish owned company run by John Barrett, is celebrating today having hit 150,000 views of Magic Vacations TV on their Facebook Page.

Launched in January 2021 this has become a weekly episode about all things travel, as we start to plan for better days ahead, and holidays abroad.

Whilst travel is not currently on the cards – Magic Vacations are providing travel inspiration and confidence for when it is safe to travel.

Guests so far have included Universal Orlando Resort and Royal Caribbean International with lots more surprises yet to come.

Each weekly episode gives a destination focus with lots of insider tips and exclusive offers.

Managing Director John Barrett said: “It has become so important to offer travel inspiration at the moment – people are asking us for information on bucket list destinations and the trend for 2022 is people want to secure their dates early with low and flexible deposits, going for longer durations and are interested in multi-centre options with an emphasis on upgraded accommodation.”

(Main picture: John and Maria Barrett with Colin Farrell)