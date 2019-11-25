Lisbon Wins Inaugural ‘Best City Break Destination in Europe’ Award

Portugal’s capital city of Lisbon won the inaugural ‘Best City Break Destination in Europe’ award, while Insight Vacations won the inaugural ‘Best Escorted Tour Operator’ award, at the 28th ITTN Awards in the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4, on Friday 22nd November 2019. Two other new awards were won by Virgin Atlantic, for ‘Best Premium Economy Airline’, and by Aer Lingus for ‘Best Airline Ex-Ireland’.
Emirates won two awards – ‘Best Long Haul Airline’ and ‘Best Business Class Airline’ – as did The Travel Corporation with Uniworld for ‘Best River Cruise Company’ and with Insight Vacations for ‘Best Escorted Tour Operator’.
All staff working for a licensed and bonded travel agency anywhere on the island of Ireland were eligible to vote and the voting forms were submitted directly to, and then independently collated and audited by, international accountants and consultants Grant Thornton.
ALL THE WINNERS
Best City Break Destination in Europe: Lisbon
Best Destination in North America: New York
Best Destination in Asia / Pacific: Thailand
Best Sun Holiday Destination: Lanzarote
Best Sun Tour Operator: Sunway
Best Ski Tour Operator: Topflight
Best Escorted Tour Operator: Insight Vacations
Best Long Haul Tour Operator: Travel Focus
Best Airline Ex-Ireland: Aer Lingus
Best Long Haul Airline: Emirates
Best Premium Economy Airline: Virgin Atlantic
Best Business Class Airline: Emirates
Best Ferry Company: Irish Ferries
Best River Cruise Company: Uniworld
Best Ocean Cruise Company: MSC Cruises
Best Luxury Ocean Cruise Company: Silversea
Best Car Rental Company: Hertz
Best Rail Company: Railshop.ie
Best National Tourist Office: Spain
Best Accommodation Provider: Bookabed
Best Agency Support / Training Programme: Travelport
Best Familiarisation Trip: Wendy Wu Tours
YouTube
RSS