Lisbon Wins Inaugural ‘Best City Break Destination in Europe’ Award

Portugal’s capital city of Lisbon won the inaugural ‘Best City Break Destination in Europe’ award, while Insight Vacations won the inaugural ‘Best Escorted Tour Operator’ award, at the 28th ITTN Awards in the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4, on Friday 22nd November 2019. Two other new awards were won by Virgin Atlantic, for ‘Best Premium Economy Airline’, and by Aer Lingus for ‘Best Airline Ex-Ireland’.

Emirates won two awards – ‘Best Long Haul Airline’ and ‘Best Business Class Airline’ – as did The Travel Corporation with Uniworld for ‘Best River Cruise Company’ and with Insight Vacations for ‘Best Escorted Tour Operator’.

All staff working for a licensed and bonded travel agency anywhere on the island of Ireland were eligible to vote and the voting forms were submitted directly to, and then independently collated and audited by, international accountants and consultants Grant Thornton.

ALL THE WINNERS

Best City Break Destination in Europe: Lisbon

Best Destination in North America: New York

Best Destination in Asia / Pacific: Thailand

Best Sun Holiday Destination: Lanzarote

Best Sun Tour Operator: Sunway

Best Ski Tour Operator: Topflight

Best Escorted Tour Operator: Insight Vacations

Best Long Haul Tour Operator: Travel Focus

Best Airline Ex-Ireland: Aer Lingus

Best Long Haul Airline: Emirates

Best Premium Economy Airline: Virgin Atlantic

Best Business Class Airline: Emirates

Best Ferry Company: Irish Ferries

Best River Cruise Company: Uniworld

Best Ocean Cruise Company: MSC Cruises

Best Luxury Ocean Cruise Company: Silversea

Best Car Rental Company: Hertz

Best Rail Company: Railshop.ie

Best National Tourist Office: Spain

Best Accommodation Provider: Bookabed

Best Agency Support / Training Programme: Travelport

Best Familiarisation Trip: Wendy Wu Tours