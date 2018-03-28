Live a Great Experience with Salou’s Renovated Tourist Train

The arrival of the first months of high temperatures is a by-word for beach time, open-air sports, the best food in Salou’s restaurant’s terraces… but it also means it is time for the most convenient and characteristic means of transport in our town: meet the renovated Tourist Train of Salou.

This season, the Tourist Train of the capital of Costa Daurada will wow adults and children, and will become, once more, the perfect way to get to know the most symbolic spots of our city.

First, there are two new routes. The first one will let you discover Salou’s downtown, while getting to know places such as the monument to King Jaume I, the Fountains, the Modernist Villas, the harbour and Monument al Pescador, as well as the Coastal Path, Masia Catalana or Parc de la Ciutat, among many others.

The second route will take you near places such as Cala Llenguadets or Cap Salou, with coves such as Cala Font, Cala Vinya and Cala Crancs, or locations such as Punta del Cavall, Penya Tallada or the Lighthouse of Salou.

Moreover, Salou was the first town to be awarded with the Family Tourism Destination Certificate. Thus, the new Tourist Train will offer new prices specially designed for families, which will make moving round the city with children much easier and more convenient. In the same way, the new Tourist Train will also provide users with an audio-guide service for adults and children, available in four languages – Catalan, Spanish, English and French. These voice-overs will tell users about the main characteristics of the different attractions of Salou, with various stories about our town’s past – the Iberians and Romans, but also the pirates – until today.

Finally, and to make the new Tourist Train even more accessible, it will soon offer new access ramps for disabled people, making it even easier for those with special needs.

So, would you like to join in this special discovery of Salou?