Local Support from ATTS

We host monthly webinar training sessions for our travel partners. The webinars offer opportunities for travel agents to listen and learn. They help you optimise the use of this powerful tool and increase your ancillary revenues. They provide new ideas and information as to how you can achieve clear outcomes to improve business performance. We can also accommodate in-house training on request.

If you would like to be added to the invitation list or need in-house training, please contact taexpediaie@atts.ie.

If you are interested in becoming an Expedia TAAP partner, please contact your dedicated Expedia TAAP Dublin team on Tel: 01 517 1525 (option 1) or Email: taexpediaie@atts.ie. We can assist with Expedia TAAP training and account- or earnings-related questions.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

