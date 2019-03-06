Loganair Announces New Dublin-Carlisle Lake District Route

Dublin Airport has welcomed the announcement by Loganair that it is to operate services between Dublin and Carlisle Lake District Airport. The airline will operate its five times weekly service with a 33-seater Saab 340B aircraft from 4 July 2019.

“The Lake District is a stunningly beautiful area in the UK and we are delighted to add it as a new destination to our route network,” said Vincent Harrison, Managing Director, Dublin Airport. “I have no doubt that this new route will be popular in both directions for Irish and British customers. We will work closely with Loganair to promote its new service.”

Kay Ryan, Commercial Director, Loganair, said: “There is huge demand for passengers in Ireland to visit Carlisle, which is home to major engineering, manufacturing and logistics industries and serves as a gateway to the Lake District, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. We also anticipate strong interest from passengers in Carlisle and the Scottish Borderlands area who are eager to spend time in Ireland.”