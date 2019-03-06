News

Loganair Announces New Dublin-Carlisle Lake District Route

Loganair Announces New Dublin-Carlisle Lake District Route

Dublin Airport has welcomed the announcement by Loganair that it is to operate services between Dublin and Carlisle Lake District Airport. The airline will operate its five times weekly service with a 33-seater Saab 340B aircraft from 4 July 2019. 

“The Lake District is a stunningly beautiful area in the UK and we are delighted to add it as a new destination to our route network,” said Vincent Harrison, Managing Director, Dublin Airport. “I have no doubt that this new route will be popular in both directions for Irish and British customers. We will work closely with Loganair to promote its new service.”

Kay Ryan, Commercial Director, Loganair, said: “There is huge demand for passengers in Ireland to visit Carlisle, which is home to major engineering, manufacturing and logistics industries and serves as a gateway to the Lake District, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. We also anticipate strong interest from passengers in Carlisle and the Scottish Borderlands area who are eager to spend time in Ireland.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Aer Lingus Makes Changes to Summer 2019 Flights

Michael FloodMarch 5, 2019
Read More

Lydia Akerman is Off to See Amazing Thailand on Finnair

Michael FloodMarch 5, 2019
Read More

Irish Ferries Has Weekend Flash Sale

Michael FloodMarch 5, 2019
Read More

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 5th March 2019

Neil SteedmanMarch 5, 2019
Read More

The Bedford Townhouse & Café is Officially Opened

Neil SteedmanMarch 5, 2019
Read More

British Airways Unveils A319 in BEA Retro Livery

Michael FloodMarch 5, 2019
Read More

Discover the Transformation of Hillsborough Castle and Gardens

Ian BloomfieldMarch 5, 2019
Read More

Chinese Travel Agents Learn All About Ireland

Michael FloodMarch 5, 2019
Read More

Shannon Welcomes Second Weekly Flight with Lufthansa

Michael FloodFebruary 28, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland